Chip Kelly interviewed with the Jaguars [report]

One mans trash is another mans treasure.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting days after the San Francisco 49ers fired Chip Kelly, the Jacksonville Jaguars called him for an interview.

Very quietly, Jaguars interviewed former 49ers HC Chip Kelly for their HC job before ultimately hiring Doug Marrone, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2017

Can you imagine if Kelly was hired by the Jaguars? The internet would’ve had a field day. Jacksonville ultimately ended up promoting interim head coach Doug Marrone and brought in executive vice president Tom Coughlin last week.

The further removed we are from Kelly’s firing the more it makes sense. The 49ers finished 32nd in the league in defense, 31st on offense and endured a humiliating franchise-worst 13-game losing streak.

Exactly two weeks since they fired him, the 49ers’ coaching search is reportedly down to three names: Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan and Tom Cable. McDaniels and Shanahan have been received well by the fan base on Twitter; Cable has not. The former Raiders head coach has a history of domestic violence.

Kelly’s tenure might be best remembered for a back-and-forth with Santa Rosa Press Democrat columnist Lowell Cohn, who also announced his retirement Sunday.