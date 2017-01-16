49ers GM candidate McDonough wants Kyle Shanahan as head coach [report]

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has reportedly become the San Francisco 49ers top choice to fill their vacant head coaching position, after fellow frontrunner Josh McDaniels removed himself from consideration Monday morning.

Shortly after, 49ers beat writer Matt Maiocco reported that Arizona Cardinals VP of player personnel Terry McDonough, who San Francisco recently interviewed for their vacant GM position, also has Shanahan as his top target for head coach.

All I’d been hearing is that GM candidate Terry McDonough wanted Kyle Shanahan as his head coach from the beginning. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoCSN) January 16, 2017

After interviewing six candidates, McDonough was a late addition to the 49ers GM search and was interviewed by Jed York and Co. on Friday. If you believe Matt Barrows’ argument that San Francisco added McDonough to the interview list because they weren’t blown away by any of the previous GM candidates, an impressive interview from McDonough could’ve put him in the drivers seat for the position.

What’s more, if York is indeed making it a priority to hire a GM and head coach that will work well together – as he reiterated time and again during his press conference – a paring of McDonough and Shanahan may be the most appealing combo still available.

The Cardinals had a down season in 2016 (7-8-1) but posted a combined 34-14 record in McDonough’s first three seasons with the club.

The 49ers are finishing up the last of their GM interviews, interviewing Seattle personnel gurus Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer on Monday.