Curry hits buzzer-beater from deep to extend first half lead over Cavs

Steph Curry may be accustomed to hitting buzzer-beater threes at the end of the first half of games, but this one against the Cavs probably feels a little better than normal considering the Warriors have lost their last four contests against the defending champs dating back to last year’s NBA Finals.

It’s not quite redemption, but Curry’s 14 points and three three-pointers in the first half has him seemingly back on track against his Eastern Conference rivals.