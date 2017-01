OAKLAND – LeBron James went down hard after this collision at half court with Draymond Green.

Much was made of Draymond’s reaction following the incident, which included a clear mocking demonstration of LeBron’s reaction, indicating it was a clear flop.

While the jury is out on whether or not LeBron at least over reacted to Draymond’s shoulder knocking him to the floor, Draymond Green didn’t appear ready to take the chance offered him by the media to rip into LeBron any further.