Durant: ‘Fans are starting to respect defense…it’s good for the game’

durant-sized

OAKLAND – In a rivalry (just don’t ask LeBron) centered around offensive firepower, big defensive moments have had their fair share of the limelight…and Kevin Durant thinks that’s a good thing.

Early in the second half LeBron drove and tried to throw down on Golden State’s newest golden boy. It didn’t end well for The King.

Kevin Durant was asked specifically about his block following his team’s 126-91 drubbing of the Cavs. Durant avoided talking specifically about the incident, but had complimentary words for NBA fans across the continent.

“Around the league now, in every arena, fans are starting to respect defense. They can sense when there’s a momentum shift, when you get a big block or a huge steal or a charge. So those defensive plays are being recognized, and that’s good for the game.”

 

