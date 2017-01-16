Josh McDaniels drops out of 49ers coaching search, Shanahan now frontrunner [report]

The 49ers’ reported top candidate to fill their head coaching position has removed himself from consideration.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels confirmed multiple reports Monday morning that he is electing to stay in New England next season, and has dropped out of consideration to be San Francisco’s next head coach.

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels confirms he’s staying in New England: “At this time, it’s best for my family and myself to remain here.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2017

The 49ers interviewed McDaniels during Wild Card weekend and the interest between the two parties was reported to be mutual. San Francisco wouldn’t have been able to hire McDaneils until the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs or won the Super Bowl. The decision is reportedly personal, with McDaniels not wanting to move his young family across the country.

The 49ers very much interested in McDaniels, but moving across country, taking this opportunity now at age 40 w/young family not likely… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 16, 2017

According to ESPN, McDaniels was impressed by the 49ers presentation.

“I was really impressed with Jed York and Paraag [Marathe], and Brian, and people that came for the 49ers organization,” McDaniels told Mike Reiss. “They did a great job with their presentation. Again, humbled to be included in that process.”

Two head coaching candidates that the 49ers have interviewed remain avaliable, in Seattle assistant head coach Tom Cable and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Following the news that McDaniels has dropped out, the 49ers are honing in on Shanahan, according to a report by Adam Schefter.

49ers are – and have been – honing in on hiring Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan as their HC, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2017

Under Shanahan, the Falcons lead the NFL in scoring offense, and put together another impressive performance in the Divisional Round Saturday, dropping 36 points in a victory over Seattle.