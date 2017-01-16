Kerr on Draymond’s flagrant: It looked like just a normal foul

OAKLAND – Steve Kerr has been known to have an honest tongue when speaking about referees during his postgame interviews. Considering the actual outcome of the game, the most interesting takeaways from this January affair surrounded a football-style collision at half court between LeBron James and Draymond Green.

“Was that an incident? Didn’t look like it. Looked like just a normal foul but I didn’t see the replay,” jested Kerr.

As you can see, it was certainly a nasty-looking foul in real time:

After the game, LeBron James called said he was alright, as he is actually a football player…

LeBron James on collision with Draymond Green: I'm alright, I'm a football player pic.twitter.com/AV47493Ln7 — KNBR (@KNBR) January 17, 2017

Oddly enough, Steve Kerr shared some of the same sentiment as LeBron during his postgame interview, indicating ever-so-delicately that LeBron should be able to absorb blows like the one Draymond offered up during the second quarter on Monday.

“I haven’t seen it so it’s tough to assess, but, he’s a pretty big strong guy.”