Packers personnel exec ‘frontrunner’ to be 49ers’ next GM [report]

The rumor mill continues to churn Monday morning regarding the 49ers search for a new head coach and general manager.

First it was reported that Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has become the favorite to be the 49ers next head coach after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dropped out of consideration Monday morning.

A frontrunner has also emerged for the 49ers vacant GM position, according to Albert Breer of MMQB.

I’d expect Shanahan (if it happens) would have input on who 49ers GM is. Pending that input, Green Bay’s Brian Gutekunst is a front-runner. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2017

The 49ers interviewed Guteknust and Packers co-director of player personnel Eliot Wolf two weeks ago. Of the two, Wolf has been considered the bigger name, as has been linked to the 49ers since early December. As the Packers former director of college scouting, Guteknust has been a vital piece to Packers GM Ted Thompson when it comes to the draft and building Green Bay’s roster.

Some assumed that both executives may not have done enough to blow Jed York and Co. away during their interviews, after the 49ers added Cardinals VP of Terry McDonough to their interview list a week after. McDonough has been reported to be favoring Shanahan as his ideal head coach pairing. If Shanahan is indeed the 49ers’ top choice – and with Tom Cable the only other option he better be – he will likely have an important say on who the 49ers elect to hire as their next GM.

The 49ers can’t hire Guteknust or Shanahan until their teams are eliminated from the playoffs or win the Super Bowl.