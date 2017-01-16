Shanahan’s best friend Chris Simms: 49ers, Kyle ‘a perfect marriage’

Former NFL quarterback and Bleacher Report analyst Chris Simms joined Gary and Larry on Monday to discuss the 49ers’ potential hiring of Kyle Shanahan.

Simms and Shanahan were teammates at the University of Texas and quickly became best friends, so much so, that the pair and a few other teammates got matching tattoos of each other’s initials. They’ve stayed in touch throughout the years.

“I think it’s the perfect marriage,” Simms said. “Kyle is the best offensive coordinator. He’s the best play designer. He’s the most creative offensive schemer in the game right now, and that’s saying a lot. Because Josh McDaniels — who I worked for, and played for and who I’m also really good friends with — is definitely right there. It’s Josh, Kyle Shanahan and Sean Payton for the most creative offenses in all of football.

“I just think he’s the perfect fit there. As long as you give Kyle Shanahan time to develop not only a young quarterback, but just implement his system on offense and let him acquire the players that he needs to make the team successful, I just think it’s a no-brainer. I think this is a guy that understands the total scope of football, front office to coaching, all of his years and experience being around NFL football come in real handy for a situation like this.”

Simms had some interesting comments about past trouble spots Shanahan was a part of. In Cleveland, the front office forced him to play Johnny Manziel. In Washington, Donovan McNabb and Robert Griffin III developed relationships with owner Dan Snyder, who in turn let the quarterbacks abide by different rules. Griffin III even demanded Shanahan re-create the entire offense that made him Rookie of the Year in 2012.

“Not even just Manziel, think about Donovan McNabb,” Simms said. “RGIII, the way he acted. We all know it was RGIII’s fault now, but back then, Kyle Shanahan was getting lambasted because RGIII had this amazing rookie year and then he decided he didn’t really want to work or do anything else, and he blamed Kyle Shanahan. And everybody just sort of jumped on him. That’s sort of what happened with the Donovan McNabb situation as well.

“So Kyle is well overdue. How about Kyle taught the guy who just got the Rams head coaching job, and that guys only been coaching offensive football for a year, let alone Kyle’s been doing it for 10 years with top five, top 10 offenses every year he’s been an offensive coordinator.”

As soon as McDaniels withdrew his name from consideration on Monday, reports regarding potential GM candidates started to surface. CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported Cardinals GM candidate Terry McDonough viewed Shanahan as his top coaching candidate; MMQB.com’s Albert Breer reported Green Bay’s Brian Gutekunst appears to be in the lead for the front office opening.

“Knowing Kyle, I just think (he’s) really looking for a guy that he can have a working relationship with. Kyle’s looking for a GM that he knows can support him and look for the type of players that he sees that fit into his scheme and personality of his team. That’s where New England and Bill Belichick are unbelievable because everybody is onboard and on the same page with Bill as far as what he’s looking for.

“He hasn’t even gotten a chance, I don’t think, to talk to too many of these GMs. He’s in the middle of trying to go to the Super Bowl. I think he has some names in mind. I think he would like for the 49ers to continue interviewing GMs, so they can have some thoughts on their own, as well…You know, Jed York and company can go, ‘Hey, we really liked what this guy said in the meetings. We’re going to bring him in again now so you can meet him and quiz him as well.'”

Check out Gary & Larry every M-F 10am-1pm on KNBR 680: