DeForest Buckner named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

On his way out the door, former 49ers GM Trent Baalke left the team a parting gift.

DeForest Buckner.

The No. 7 overall pick was named to the Pro Football Writers Association’s (PFWA) All-Rookie Team on Tuesday. Buckner had 73 tackles and six sacks in his debut season with the 49ers, often carrying the load for the defense down the stretch because of a rash of injuries.

Despite some inconsistent feedback from NFL Films guru Greg Cosell on his weekly KNBR hits, Buckner appears to have the brightest future of anybody on defense. That won’t stop the 49ers from drafting their third front-seven player in the first round in as many years, though. Several mock drafts has the team selecting either Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett or Alabama interior lineman Jonathan Allen.

Buckner teamed with NaVorro Bowman, Eric Reid and Jimmie Ward are four strong pieces on defense. Many others still have a ton to prove — Arik Armstead, Aaron Lynch, Eli Harold, Jaquiski Tartt. The 49ers finished 32nd in total defense last year. They will see their third defensive coordinator switch in three seasons, too.

Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliot was named the PFWA Rookie of the Year and his teammate, Dak Prescott, was named PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa grabbed the PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.