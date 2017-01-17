leave a comment for the knbr studios

Denise York interviewed Tom Cable [report]

The San Francisco 49ers were not joking around about considering troubled Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable for their head coach opening.

The interview process got far enough long for owner Denise York to get involved, according to NFL Network’s Mike Silver. Cable dropped his name from consideration earlier on Tuesday.

A month ago, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora speculated the York family would get more involved in the hiring process, potentially stripping away Jed of his football operation powers. That did not happen, but Denise getting involved appears different than what occurred with Chip Kelly and Jim Tomsula.

Silver was busy dropping Twitter bombs Tuesday night, several of them about Kyle Shanahan. First of all, he’s primed to accept the job and it’s looking like he’ll get to choose his own GM, aka what Mike Nolan did with Scot McCloughan back in 2005.



 

