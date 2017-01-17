Denise York interviewed Tom Cable [report]

The San Francisco 49ers were not joking around about considering troubled Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable for their head coach opening.

The interview process got far enough long for owner Denise York to get involved, according to NFL Network’s Mike Silver. Cable dropped his name from consideration earlier on Tuesday.

Niners' interest in Tom Cable was real. Owner Denise DeBartolo York interviewed him on the phone today for an hour… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 18, 2017

A month ago, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora speculated the York family would get more involved in the hiring process, potentially stripping away Jed of his football operation powers. That did not happen, but Denise getting involved appears different than what occurred with Chip Kelly and Jim Tomsula.

Silver was busy dropping Twitter bombs Tuesday night, several of them about Kyle Shanahan. First of all, he’s primed to accept the job and it’s looking like he’ll get to choose his own GM, aka what Mike Nolan did with Scot McCloughan back in 2005.

According to sources familiar with both parties, it is almost certain that Kyle Shanahan will accept the 49ers' multi-year offer to be HC — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 18, 2017

Shanahan will essentially get to pick his GM from available candidates. I still believe Packers exec Brian Gutekunst is the favorite… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 18, 2017

Gus Bradley wanted to go to SF as Cable's DC. Niners called today to try to get him to come anyway. He said no. Only wanted Cable. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 18, 2017

Kirchner & Cable pulled out today because they became convinced that 49ers had informally offered Shanahan & that he planned to accept — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 18, 2017

