Frandsen: Warriors can make a statement with their next two games

The Golden State Warriors finally were able to end their losing streak against Cleveland with an emphatic 126-91 victory over the Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Day. But the fun doesn’t end there, as the Warriors will play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, and then travel to Houston to play the Rockets…a team they’ve already lost to this year.

Kevin Frandsen stopped by the Digital Lounge to tell us how the Warriors can get it done and keep their winning ways alive.

