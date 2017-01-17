Monster Energy Supercross Four-Pack + Pit Passes

Monster Energy Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is the world’s premier indoor motorcycle circuit, comprised of 17 races of heart-stopping action in some of the largest stadiums in North America. Every week, the best riders from across the globe, like champions Ryan Dungey, James Stewart and Chad Reed seek to outrace each other on the sport’s most challenging courses. Featuring tight corners, fast straightaways, challenging rhythm sections, and massive triple jumps, these tracks pack excitement into every inch of dirt.

Don’t miss the heart-stopping action, incredible speed and loads of excitement packed into one great event when Monster Energy Supercross comes to Oakland Alameda County Coliseum on February 4.

Tickets start at just $15 to see some of the best athletes in the world put it all on the line at the only race in the Bay Area this year. Save $5 on tickets with code SPEED (Savings not valid on VIP or Super Saver seats).

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying – 9:00am

Main Event – 3:30pm

