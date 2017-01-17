President Obama pardons Willie McCovey of 1995 crime

In his final days as President, Barack Obama is given the power to pardon certain civilians of their crimes.

One of the individuals Obama chose to pardon was Hall of Fame Giants outfielder Willie McCovey.

McCovey pleaded guilty in 1995 to not reporting income earned from signing autographs and appearing at sports memorabilia shows.

Per the Mercury News Group, McCovey was paid $33,000 in cash at a 1989 Atlantic City memorabilia show and eventually pleaded guilty to not listing about $70,000 in income from 1988-90.

McCovey turned 79 earlier in January. Sixty four other people received pardons from Obama this week.