Tom Cable removes name from consideration

And then there was just one.

Tom Cable is going to remain the offensive line coach of the Seattle Seahawks. His agent made the announcement on Twitter.

Just spoke with my client Tom Cable and he is reaffirming his commitment to the Seahawks. He wishes to thank the 49ers for the consideration — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) January 17, 2017

Cable was met with rare head coaching interview criticism from fiery 49ers fans opposed to the hiring. It was less Cable’s track record in Oakland and more his history of domestic violence and assaulting an assistant coach that had fans and media members unsure if this was the right leader for the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan is the only head coaching candidate the 49ers have interviewed who is still under consideration for the job. The Falcons host the Green Bay Packers Sunday in the NFC Championship. Reports from Adam Schefter indicate the 49ers are set to have a second interview with Shanahan, and then offer him the job.

The 49ers are currently the only team in the NFL without a head coach or a GM.