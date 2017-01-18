Curry on Westbrook walking up the court with the ball: ‘I guess the limit is six steps’

OAKLAND – This might be the most egregious travel in the history of the league. Wednesday night Russell Westbrook took the ball off the inbound and took six full steps before dribbling the basketball…seemingly forgetting that he had to dribble.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble… pic.twitter.com/lLkgVjhsUS — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 19, 2017

Reporters asked Steph Curry after the game about the play, and Curry called the play ‘funny,’ adding, “I guess the limit is six steps. So, I’ll know to keep that in mind going forward.”

