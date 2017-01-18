leave a comment for the knbr studios

Curry on Westbrook walking up the court with the ball: ‘I guess the limit is six steps’

OAKLAND – This might be the most egregious travel in the history of the league. Wednesday night Russell Westbrook took the ball off the inbound and took six full steps before dribbling the basketball…seemingly forgetting that he had to dribble.

Reporters asked Steph Curry after the game about the play, and Curry called the play ‘funny,’ adding, “I guess the limit is six steps. So, I’ll know to keep that in mind going forward.”

