David West fractures his thumb

The Golden State Warriors will be without David West for at least the next two weeks, after the forward suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

West has crafted a strong role off the bench for the Warriors, holding down solid minutes to start the second and fourth quarters. In 41 games thus far, West is averaging 4.0 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 11.5 minutes. His absence will likely be notable.

“He’s been playing amazing for us the last few weeks,” Draymond Green said.

Kerr mentioned postgame the Warriors will miss West’s fiery energy he brings to the court. Kerr also said he’s unsure of who will replace him, but did mention Kevon Looney’s name. Green said Anderson Varejao will also see increased minutes.

West’s thumb will be re-evaluated in two weeks.