Jim Haslett and six other defensive coordinators Kyle Shanahan could hire

On Tuesday, we wrote what everyone’s saying today: Kyle Shanahan has so much leverage on Jed York and the 49ers right now, it’s almost scary.

He’s the only viable head coaching candidate for the job, which means he could ask for the following: To hire the GM, to demand final say over the 53-man roster (always the most coveted power in an NFL building) and to ask for more money than usual for himself and a last-minute coaching staff.

But as Shanahan decides how much power he actually wants, he’ll also be formulating a list of defensive coordinator candidates. Here’s a breakdown of who could be on that shortlist.

The experienced list

Jim Haslett

Style of defense: Two-Gap 3-4

Currently the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, Haslett served as the Redskins defensive coordinator from 2010-14. There’s a feeling of familiarity between Shanahan and Haslett, but results were all over the map when they coached together. Washington ranked 31st, 13th, 28th, 18th and 20th respectively in five seasons under Haslett. But keep in mind the 61-year-old did serve as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2000-2005, posting four seasons of .500 football or better. He’s more of a disciplinarian type than Shanahan and could serve as the bad cop in situations that arise. There was also this from DeAngelo Hall — who said Mike Shanahan used to overrule and micromanage Haslett. Hopefully for Kyle, that’s water under the bridge.

Greg Manusky

Style of defense: Attacking 3-4

His shoddy track record coordinating the 49ers defense from 2007-2010 may keep York from allowing this interview to happen, but Manusky has the breadth of experience that many believe Shanahan is looking for in this hire. After leaving San Francisco, Manusky did lead the Chargers to the No. 5 ranking on defense in 2011. But after four years of calling plays with the Colts, Manusky was fired after the team achieved the dreaded No. 32 ranking in 2015. He currently serves as the Redskins’ outside linebackers coach. This would be an underwhelming hire, but the market isn’t exactly full of sexy names.

Raheem Morris

Style of defense: 4-3

I’m told it’s almost a lock Morris will leave Atlanta to join his buddy Shanahan’s staff, but the preferred coaching position is not defensive coordinator, something he’s never actually done at the NFL level. Morris was promoted from defensive backs coach to head coach in 2009, when the Buccaneers fired Jon Gruden. In three seasons overseeing the defense, Tampa Bay finished 27th, 17th and 30th — not exactly inspiring results. Further, Morris has been coaching wide receivers the last two years in Atlanta as well as serving as the team’s assistant head coach. This one feels like a wild card, but considering the candidates, cannot be taken completely off the table.

Rob Ryan

Style of defense: Ryan 3-4

To me, this would be the most underwhelming hire Shanahan could make. Yes, the name recognition is there. And so are the funny sound bytes. But the Ryan’s defensive scheme has been battered by the league the last couple of seasons — Jim O’Neil ran a variation of it in 2016 with the 49ers. In eight of his 12 seasons as a defensive coordinator, Ryan’s units have finished 22nd or worse. Two 31st overall rankings in 2014 and 2015 were followed up by assisting his brother Rex last season in Buffalo.

The inexperienced list

Darren Perry

Style of defense: Likely a Dom Capers 3-4

This is the interesting name to watch, especially if a Packers GM candidate (Brian Gutekunst or Eliot Wolfe) lands the 49ers’ personnel job. Perry’s held the Packers secondary coach position since 2009, continually developing talent and teaching an aggressive style of playmaking to his defensive backs. He played in the league for nine years and was an All-Pro in 1994, a trait that players adore. A recent arrest for drunk driving is horrible timing for Perry, but he’s seen as a rising coach around the league.

Pepper Johnson

Style of defense: Likely Bill Belichick multiple fronts

Blessed with a heap of talent while coaching defensive line for the Jets, Johnson has made the most of the opportunity. The 52-year-old coached linebackers and defensive line with the Patriots under Bill Belichick from 2000-2013. This bizarre and unprofessional interview session from December does hurt his credibility, though. Most NFL teams require defensive coordinators to meet with the media at least once a week.

Jason Tarver

Style of defense: Various fronts

There’s no way the 49ers could promote an assistant coach from the team’s 32nd ranked defense a year ago, right? Probably not, but Tarver’s stock remains hot despite the 2-14 season. The Redskins and Jaguars recently interviewed him for their opening at defensive coordinator and players and coaches around the league continue to rave about the 42-year-old’s football mind. Tarver was the defensive coordinator for the Raiders from 2012-14 and with little talent, he led the unit’s to respective 18th, 22nd and 21st finishes.