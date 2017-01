Not again…

If this collision involving Zaza Pachulia and Russell Westbrook looks familiar, you’re not experiencing deja vu.

Tied up at 56 at halftime, this game isn’t the same type of blowout Monday’s affair with LeBron James and the Cavaliers was. But, the seeming embellishment of Westbrook’s reaction to the collision is certainly reminiscent of LeBron’s following his run-in with Draymond Green.

Like Draymond on Monday, Pachulia also received a flagrant 1.