Westbrook responds to Pachulia collision: ‘I’m gonna get his ass back’

OAKLAND – If Russell Westbrook did not appreciate being knocked down by Zaza Pachulia at the end of the second quarter, he certainly didn’t appreciate Zaza remaining hovered over him afterwards.

It's ok, he's also a football player pic.twitter.com/WmhrhraDwK — KNBR (@KNBR) January 19, 2017

Apparently, however, Westbrook didn’t realize that Pachulia lingered over him after sending Russ to the floor with a strong shoulder. After seeing the play in the locker room postgame, Westbrook was ready to respond with vengeance.

Westbrook on Pachulia: "I don't play that. Ima get his ass back." pic.twitter.com/fb4b6Aj4j7 — KNBR (@KNBR) January 19, 2017

“Zaza vs. Russ Part II” will have to wait for Saturday February 11 when the Warriors head to Oklahoma City for the teams’ third matchup of the season.