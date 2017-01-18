leave a comment for the knbr studios

Westbrook responds to Pachulia collision: ‘I’m gonna get his ass back’

russ

OAKLAND – If Russell Westbrook did not appreciate being knocked down by Zaza Pachulia at the end of the second quarter, he certainly didn’t appreciate Zaza remaining hovered over him afterwards.

Apparently, however, Westbrook didn’t realize that Pachulia lingered over him after sending Russ to the floor with a strong shoulder. After seeing the play in the locker room postgame, Westbrook was ready to respond with vengeance.

“Zaza vs. Russ Part II” will have to wait for Saturday February 11 when the Warriors head to Oklahoma City for the teams’ third matchup of the season.

 

