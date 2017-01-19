Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers’ GM search [report]

Another GM candidate has reportedly crossed his name of the 49ers’ list.

Despite being reported as one of the four finalists for the position, Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf has pulled out of consideration according to multiple reports.

#Packers executive Eliot Wolf has pulled out of the #49ers GM search, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2017

According to Adam Schefter, Wolf did not feel it was the right time to move away from Green Bay where he has worked since 2004. According to Ian Rapoport, Wolf will remain in his current position with the Packers, but has received a new deal. Wolf apparently declined the request for a second interview from the 49ers.

Wolf’s colleague, Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst, is still slated for a second interview with San Francisco, and has been reported by multiple outlets as the frontrunner for the position.

Wolf is the second candidate in three days to remove themselves from the 49ers’ shortlist. Seahawks co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner withdrew from consideration on Tuesday, due to the fact that he believed the 49ers were only interested in him and head coaching candidate Tom Cable as a means of leverage for their top target head coaching target Kyle Shanahan.

Arizona VP of player personnel Terry McDonough and Vikings executive George Paton are said to be the two candidates along with Gutekunst that remain in contention for the GM job.