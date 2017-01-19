Kyle Shanahan named NFL assistant coach of the year

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, and 49ers top coaching candidate, Kyle Shanahan, was named as the NFL assistant coach of the year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Under Shanahan, the Falcons scored the most points in the NFL in 2016, making a significant turn around after finishing 21st last season. Atlanta finished second in total yards, third in passing and fifth in rushing. The Falcons’ 540 points set a franchise record and is the eighth most in NFL history. 2016 marks the fourth time a Shanahan led offense finished in the top five in yards or points scored in his nine seasons as an offensive coordinator.

The Falcons finished with a 11-5 record, the second best in the NFC this season. Atlanta continued it’s high-flying ways in their Divisional Playoff win over Seattle last weekend, dropping 36 points and gaining 422 total yards. Atlanta hosts the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

According to reports, Shanahan will accept the 49ers offer to be the team’s head coach at the conclusion of Atlanta’s season. The 49ers offense finished 31st in total yards and 27th in points scored under head coach Chip Kelly in 2016.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had a career year under Shanahan, winning the PFWA NFL Most Valuable Player, leading the league with a 117.1 passer rating.

If the Falcons win on Sunday, Shanahan will reportedly meet with the 49ers remaining GM candidates.