Steph Curry to start in the All-Star game [report]

Some of the national conversation this season surrounding Steph Curry is that his play has dropped off some, and there are facts that support it. His three-point percentage (39.7) is the lowest of his eight-year career.

But Curry has elevated his play in other areas, and All-Star selectors — which now includes fans, media members and players — have spoken.

Curry will be starting in February alongside James Harden.

Sources: Stephen Curry and James Harden will be the starting backcourt for the Western Conference for next month's All-Star Game. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 19, 2017

This will be Curry’s fourth All-Star selection.

The next question: Will all three of the other Warriors’ stars make the squad? Kevin Durant will be an automatic qualifier, but it’ll be interesting to see if either Draymond Green or Klay Thompson get spurned.

Thompson’s points (21.2) and shots per game (17.1) are nearly identical to last season. Green’s stats shouldn’t matter — he’s made at least four defensive plays at the end of games that have led to Warriors’ victories. Both are deserving and if Adam Silver wants the most popular players in New Orleans, all four Warriors will be invited.

