49ers upping their offer for Gus Bradley [report]

What’s the trickiest job in the NFL right now? Keeping up with dozens of speculative national reports on the future of the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network’s Mike Silver, who continues to be as plugged in as anyone, dropped this nugget on Friday about the 49ers’ defensive coordinator search.

Rebuffed once by Gus Bradley (who wanted to work for Tom Cable), the 49ers have continued to pursue him for DC job, upping their offer… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 20, 2017

This comes as a surprise, because a report earlier in the week said Bradley was only content to join the 49ers if Tom Cable was named head coach. Cable and both Seattle personnel men, Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, all pulled their names from consideration on Wednesday.

Bradley is coming off of four tumultuous years as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he posted a 14-48 record. Prior to that, though, he was the talented defensive coordinator of the Seahawks from 2009-2012, overseeing their prominent rise. Bradley got his start under Monte Kiffin in 2006, just missing Kyle Shanahan who was an assistant with Tampa Bay in 2004-05.

Criticism of Bradley is that he created too much of a relaxed culture in Jacksonville. Known for his nice guy personality, many felt there wasn’t enough accountability with the Jaguars. The 49ers suffered similar problems in 2016 with Chip Kelly and Jim O’Neil running the show. Kelly might’ve honestly gotten fired because he made the wrong defensive coordinator hiring. This position is a big deal.

Bradley’s interviewed for the Chargers and Redskins coordinator openings, too. Keep monitoring his name.