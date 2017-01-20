‘Leading candidate’ for 49ers’ GM job drops out [report]

Prospective candidates for the 49ers’ still vacant general manager position continue to drop like flies.

Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst, reported to be the 49ers “leading candidate,” has elected to stay in Green Bay, according to Adam Schefter.

Gutekunst is the second Packers executive to withdraw his name in as many days. Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf, another reported top candidate to be the 49ers’ next GM, dropped out of contention Thursday, accepting a new deal from the Packers. According to Schefter, Gutekunst was also given a new deal by Green Bay. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wolf withdrew due to the belief that he would not get the job.

Gutekunst, 43 is in his 18th season with the Packers and in his first as the director of player personnel.

Wolf and Gutekunst were two of the four candidates that the 49ers have reportedly reached out to for a second round of interviews. Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton and Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough remain for now. McDonough reportedly has presumptive 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan at the top of his list as the coach he’d most like to work with.