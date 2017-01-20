Rod’s Riffs: Marshawn Lynch almost gets hit by bus after popping wheelie

Marshawn Lynch might be our favorite Bay Area athlete of all time.

In this episode of Rod’s Riffs, Rod checks out a video of Marshawn Lynch popping a wheelie in the middle of a street in Scotland, where Lynch is reportedly filming a promo for Super Bowl LI. The wheelie was executed to perfection…until a bus starts to bear down on the former Pro-Bowl running back.

For Rod’s second riff, we show you one of the most intimidating kangaroos you’ve ever seen trying to smash his way through a window in Australia, and close with LeBron James Jr. making the children of Ohio look foolish on a basketball court.

