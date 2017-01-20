Tolbert’s Beer Reviews: Russian River’s Pliny the Elder

It’s week two of Tolbert’s Beer Reviews, and this week Tom is talking about one of his all-time favorite beers, Russian River’s Pliny the Elder.

Pliny the Elder might be one of the most sought-after beers in America. A double IPA, The Elder is legendary for it’s perfect balance of hop and malt flavors.

From Russian River’s Website: “Pliny the Elder is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, and Simcoe hops. It is well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine. Best enjoyed FRESH! That is why we make it in such limited supply.”

“This beer is in such high demand, you probably want to find out which local establishment carries it. Then you’re going to want to find out which day it’s delivered. Then you’re going to want to find out which hour it’s delivered. And you’ll probably want to get there a little beforehand. And THEN, you’ll probably only be able to buy two.”