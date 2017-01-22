Curry, Thompson each hit 7 3s, Warriors pull away from Magic

Tied at the half, the Warriors woke up from West Coast time in the second half to pull away. This was the first Eastern time zone noon tip for the Warriors since 1995, when they lost by 34 points in Orlando.
Curry scored 27 points and Thompson had 21. The Warriors shot 19 of 42 overall from 3-point range while the Magic went 7 for 28.
After trailing by 11 in the first half and committing a dozen turnovers, the Warriors went into the break even at 50. Curry hit four 3s and had 14 points in the third quarter as the Warriors outscored the Magic 42-24.
Kevin Durant added 15 points for the Warriors, Zaza Pachulia had 14 and JaVale McGee added 13.
Elfrid Payton led Orlando with 23 points. Nikola Vucevic, Jeff Green, C.J. Wilson and Bismack Biyombo each had 12.
TIP-INS
Warriors: Lost at Orlando 132-98 on March 26, 1995, in their previous noon tip in the East. … Coach Steve decided to rest backup point guard Shaun Livingston.