Barrows: 49ers had Chris Hogan and let him go

On Sunday night, Chris Hogan broke the Patriots’ franchise playoff record for receiving yards in a game with a 9-catch, 180-yard performance in New England’s 36-17 win in the AFC Championship game.

The Sacramento Bee’s 49er Insider Matt Barrows joined Murph & Mac Monday and recalled how the 49ers had Hogan first.

“This was 2011, and the 49ers definitely had a spot on their roster for an undrafted wideout,” Barrows said. “Throughout the course of training camp, this one guy keeps making big plays. It was Chris Hogan, and everybody who was watching those practices thought you could pencil this guy (Hogan) for making the 53-man roster, he’s gonna be a great story.

“On cut down day, Chris Hogan gets released and the 49ers keep Joe Hastings instead. Chris Hogan is still in the league and Joe Hastings isn’t, which proves my point that the reporters, under a lot of pressure in national and sports circles, know more than the talent evaluators on these NFL teams.”

Hastings had one career appearance in the NFL that season with the 49ers, and registered zero targets or receptions. He currently works for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan as a defensive graduate assistant. Harbaugh ironically was the head coach in San Francisco that season, and according to Barrows, “Joe Hastings ended up being a big Harbaugh guy.”

Barrows also discussed the reported impending hire of Kyle Shanahan as the next 49er head coach. However, his Atlanta Falcons routed Green Bay in the NFC Championship game Sunday afternoon, extending their season and prohibiting the 49ers from formally announcing the hire until after the Super Bowl.

“We are gonna have to wait until two weeks from today for it to be finalized, and the introductory press conference would be on either Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday afternoon,” Barrows said.

However, with every other NFL head coach opening already filled and with several candidates declining interviews or withdrawing their names from consideration, there are not many viable options remaining for the 49ers outside of Shanahan. It would appear that Shanahan may have most of the leverage when it comes to ironing out the details of a potential contract.

“Money is always a big issue, and he seems to be in a position to demand quite a bit,” Barrows said. “And then power, does he have control over the 53-man roster, can they get a good GM candidate if he demands that?”

