Colts request interview with ‘top choice’ for 49ers’ GM job [report]

We argued that the firing of Colts GM Ryan Grigson this weekend could throw a wrench in 49ers’ head coaching search. Interestingly, it looks like it may actually have an effect on who San Francisco hires as their next GM. According to multiple reports, Indianapolis has requested an interview with the 49ers’ current frontrunner for the job, Vikings assistant GM George Paton.

Source: #Colts also have requested an interview with #Vikings assistant GM George Paton, who is top choice for #49ers job. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2017

Paton is one of two known remaining candidates for the 49ers’ vacant GM position, the other being Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough. The 49ers are scheduled to interview Paton for a second time on Friday, and are also scheduled to meet with presumptive head coach Kyle Shanahan that same day.

If Paton were to drop out of the running for the Niners GM position, he would be the third “finalist” to do so, joining Packers personnel executives Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf last week. At the time, Gutekunst was considered to be the 49ers top choice for the job.

The Vikings have also reportedly requested interviews with Seattle co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer. Both interviewed with the 49ers, with Kirchner pulling his name from consideration and Kirchner not being asked to interview a second time.