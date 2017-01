Jed York has been under fire for the way things played out last season, however Gary Radnich thinks that the owner’s decision to wait on picking a head coach will work out well for the San Francisco 49ers.

Gary even went out of his way to wager up some of his own personal property that Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, the presumptive next head coach of the 49ers will be a success.

“I’ll bet you this Bentley umbrella that Kyle Shanahan is going to work out as new head coach of the 49ers.”