Redskins hire Jim Tomsula as assistant coach

After a year away from the NFL, former 49ers head coach and longtime defensive line coach Jim Tomsula is officially back.

#Redskins have hired Jim Tomsula as Dline coach. He worked with Manusky and McCloughan in San Fran as their Dline coach from ’07-14 pic.twitter.com/OgYhjKpuHU — Carol Maloney (@carolmaloney4) January 22, 2017

The Redskins confirmed Maloney’s report on Monday morning. Tomsula has been away from the game since being fired at the conclusion of his first and only season as the 49ers’ head coach in 2015, going 5-11 after replacing Jim Harbaugh. Though Tomsula’s reign as head coach was defined by mediocre football combined with bizarre and uncomfortable press conferences, he is known for being an excellent motivator, and was praised for his work as San Francisco’s D-Line coach from 2007-14.

Tomsula made a meteoric rise to become an NFL head coach, working in NFL Europe for eight seasons before landing on San Francisco’s coaching staff. Before landing in NFL Europe, Tomsula worked a number of odd jobs while also working as an assistant coach at Division II Catawba College.

Best of luck to Jim Tomsula, who can now add Niners head coach to this diverse list: pic.twitter.com/T1SoBYXFl8 — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) January 4, 2016

Interestingly, since the 49ers are scheduled to play the NFC East next season, they will reunite with Tomsula when they head to FedEx Field to play the Redskins at some point in 2017.