49ers are freezing ticket prices for 2017, 2018

Not all complaints are falling on deaf ears.

The 49ers emailed season ticket holders Tuesday morning, letting The Faithful know there will not be an increase in ticketing for the next two seasons

“We are announcing that 49ers season ticket pricing will be frozen through the 2018 season,” the team wrote in an email to its season ticket holder. “Invoices for your 2017 season tickets will be made available to view and pay online in the coming weeks, including the option to enroll in a multi-month payment plan.”

“Thank you for your valued and continued support as a 49ers Season Ticket Member. We look forward to serving you this season!”

The 49ers have compiled a 7-25 record the last two seasons. The 2016 season saw a franchise worst 13 game losing streak. The team will be on its fourth head coach in four seasons come 2017.

Fans were having a tough time reselling their tickets on the market this season.

49ers fans had to pay $6,000 for a seat license to get tickets for $1,250 a year at new stadium They can't sell for $27.50 for today's game pic.twitter.com/dlgSFF9FST — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) October 23, 2016

The letter to the fans was sent by Jamie Brandt, the 49ers vice president of sales and service.