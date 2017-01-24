7 times Steve Kerr kept it real this season

Steve Kerr’s unfiltered thoughts have been a prevalent and entertaining storyline throughout the 2016-17 season.

Speaking the truth its nothing new for the gifted 51-year-old orator. Unabashed honesty is part of the fabric he’s installed in Golden State’s locker room. Transparency is a major part of his leadership style. Cliche answers are rarely apart of his repertoire.

But it seems now more than ever, Kerr is sipping the truth serum. Ask him anything about the rules of the NBA or the state of the country, and he’ll be delighted to share his feelings on a topic.

Here are seven examples of Kerr being real.

Jan. 23. All-Star voting from NBA players

“I am very disappointed in the players. They asked for the vote and a lot of them just made a mockery of it…I saw the list. I saw all the guys who got votes. Were you allowed to vote for yourself? I don’t know. Were guys voting for themselves? There were 50 guys on there that had no business getting votes. But a lot of guys wrote in their buddies for the presidential campaign. So maybe that was their own way of making a statement. But I think if you give the players a vote, they should take it serious.”

Jan. 22: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Inauguration attendance exaggerations

“Yes, Sean Spicer will be talking about my Magic career any second now. 14,000 points, greatest player in Magic history.”

Jan. 12: NBA Instant Replay

“Replay has been overdone. I appreciate what the league has done trying to get calls right. But there’s always unintended consequences from replay.”

Dec. 3: Prescription Drugs

“I’m always struck when I’m on the couch watching a sporting event, some drug commercial comes on, they show these happy people jumping in a lake. You just wait for the qualifier, side effects include: suicidal thoughts, possible death. This is insane. Insane. It really is.”

Dec. 2: Charles Barkley’s comments that the Warriors play girly basketball

“But it’s getting to the point that I feel like if our whole team walked in front of Charles’ house he’d yell ‘Get off my lawn!’ That’s how I feel about it.”

Nov. 17: Traveling (fined $25,000 for these comments)

“How is it that everybody on Earth can see these traveling violations except for the three people that we pay to do the job? I don’t get it. It’s bizarre,” Kerr said on KNBR 680. “It’s (traveling) a point of emphasis on one particular play and that’s when you catch and go … it’s just the one that the officials are taught to see. But I can literally put together a blooper reel of plays that are embarrassing travels that are just not called.”

Nov. 9: Donald Trump winning the presidency