Clemson coach: ‘They pass on DeShaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan’

What’s the best way to build Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers: Fill out the roster first and let a quarterback fall into place a season or two later, or go get your franchise guy as soon as possible?

It’s a debate that’ll rage on for the 49ers all offseason. There will be Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo rumors throughout February and March. Jay Cutler may even find himself on the rumor mill.

But if the 49ers don’t land a veteran starting quarterback and let Colin Kaepernick, Blaine Gabbert and Christian Ponder go, (free agent Brian Hoyer, who thrived under Shanahan in Cleveland, could be a very solid option as the backup) they’ll be forced to look at the NFL Draft.

And no prospect is more intriguing than Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. I already penned a column calling for the 49ers to heavily consider him at No. 2, Pro Football Focus.com has him landing in San Francisco and Trent Dilfer has labeled him a definite top 10 prospect because of his intangibles.

In Mobile at the Senior Bowl, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney — ever the confident guy after beating Alabama in the College Football Playoff — was on the campaign trail for Watson to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Swinney went as far to compare his former star quarterback to Michael Jordan.

“Same guy every day, and always ready. Comes to every meeting prepared. He’s just, that’s how you change things. You change a culture, for me it’s through discipline and recruiting and staffing and all that stuff. For them, it’s decision-making, it’s who you pick. And, just telling you, they pass on DeShaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan. I mean, I’m just telling you. I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about, I’m just an old funky college coach, but DeShaun Watson is the best, by a long shot.”

Of course, the Portland Trail Blazers famously passed up Michael Jordan in the 1983 NBA Draft for Sam Bowie. Jordan went on to win six NBA titles for the Chicago Bulls.

Watson’s statistics in three seasons at Clemson: 90 touchdowns, 32 interceptions, 67.4 completion percentage, 1,934 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns.

Get used to seeing Watson news on KNBR.com, and we’ll be in Indianapolis come March for the NFL Combine.