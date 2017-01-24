Jed York speaks publicly for first time since Jan. 2 press conference

Speaking publicly for the first time since discussing firing Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly at Jan. 2 press conference, 49ers CEO Jed York briefly talked about his franchise’s on-going hiring process.

Bay Area News Group’s Cam Inman caught up York at the Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change in San Jose.

“The message is we’re going to re-establish a championship culture,” York said. “We’re not going to do that by filling a job quickly. We need to be patient. We need to be willing to wait. “And when we get the right people, we’ll start putting everything into place.”

Was York’s plan all along to wait for a coach who made it to the Super Bowl? His consistent harping on the phrase “championship culture” would have little meaning if he hired someone like Sean McVay who hasn’t even won a playoff game as an assistant. Still, that’s giving the overseer of the football operation — who has fired consecutive coaching staffs — a lot of credit.

Regardless of the methodology, the thought of winning Kyle Shanahan as the head coaching prize has been thrilling for most 49ers fans. Atlanta’s offensive coordinator has carved up Seattle, Green Bay and many are expecting a shootout against Bill Belichick. If he’s able to take down the greatest modern NFL coach in the Super Bowl, Santa Clara will be oozing with confidence about the future.

Still, without a signature on a contract, there’s an aspect of fear in the Bay Area. In 2014, the Browns extended their coaching search into deep January, but were rebuffed by several candidates, leaving the team with Mike Pettine. The Browns were also coming off of firing Rob Chudzinski after one season. Sadly, things can fall apart as quickly as they come together.

It’s pertinent that Saturday’s meetings in Atlanta between York, Shanahan, Paraag Marathe and GM candidates George Paton and Terry McDonough go well. Chemistry matters and the meetings will serve as a speed dating of sorts. Paton is also interviewing with the Indianapolis Colts this week for their vacancy. Colts owner Jim Irsay has said Chuck Pagano’s job is safe — we’ll see about that — which creates a whole set of complications for the in-coming GM. The Colts’ roster is more talented, but the 49ers may have the more attractive job with the clean slate.

It’s been a long and grueling process for everyone involved — York, Shanahan, media members, fans. There’s likely still at least two weeks to go until an introductory press conference.

But at face value, York’s comments about patience matter here. No other team was willing to sit around for the uncertainty of Shanahan. The 49ers believe they have a home run lined up at the head coaching position. The 49ers are a long ways from winning again, but it’s hard to bash York’s strategy of waiting here.