Diamondbacks pitcher’s estranged wife says he ghosted her for a year

© Allan Henry | 2022 May 7

The soon-to-be-ex wife of Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Davies says that he ghosted her in 2021 after five years of marriage, cutting off all communication to this day.

In a post shared to Instagram, Megan says that it’s now been over a year since the two have spoken in any capacity, forcing her to file for divorce.

“In 2021 my world as I knew it completely fell apart,” she began. “My husband cut off all communication from me while I was back home in Arizona and he was in another state. He sent a text message at 6am in the morning and then blocked me.”

Megan says she found out shortly after Davies left that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, which appears to have begun on Dec. 3, 2016. She says the two were together for a decade.

“I made his dream my own only for him to ghost his wife, leave his dogs and have me find out about his affair through word of mouth.” Megan wrote. “Zach took the easy way out, where he doesn’t have to be held accountable for his actions. He has luxury of pretending our life never existed. He has chosen to say silent. He has chosen to not give me a single ounce of closure. I, on the other hand, had to live through the immense pain and hurt he caused. I couldn’t hide from it unlike him. I had to live through the reality of it all.”

In her post shared on Tuesday, Megan said she is closing this chapter of her life and has signed her divorce papers.

“Today I’m signing my divorce papers from someone who hasn’t spoken a word to me to this day. It feels surreal but I know his road will catch up to him eventually,” Megan concluded in her post. “As for me, I know I will be okay. More than okay because of the mountain I had to climb to get me where I am at now. For the longest time, I was ashamed. Ashamed to tell my story, embarrassed of my marriage ending, humiliated by the way he chose to go about all of this but I’m finding that there is so much power in telling your truth. So today I am claiming my power back from someone who never deserved it in the first place.”

Zach Davies is pitching on Wednesday vs. the Dodgers in Los Angeles. It does not appear that Davies has commented on the accusations at the time of this writing.